Live
- LEAD sees 80% growth in students scoring above 90% in CBSE Class 10 board exam
- India’s growth momentum to continue in April-March quarter of 2024-25: FinMin report
- World Thyroid Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- NIA detains one more accused in Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case
- International Skin Pigmentation Day 2024: Date, history, significance
- Covid pandemic reversed progress of last 10 years in global life expectancy: WHO
- Germany has no plans to recognise Palestinian state, says Chancellor Scholz
- Boxing World Qualifiers: Sachin Siwach dominates Alex Mukuka, gives India a winning start
- Seoul detects suspected signs of North Korean preparations for spy satellite launch
- Is it possible to eradicate counter feit seeds and save the farmers?
Just In
DC BM Santhosh reviews on Amma Adarsha schools
The District Collector B. M Santhosh held a review meeting with officials on Friday to discuss the progress of works in Amma Adarsh schools.
Gadwal: The District Collector B. M Santhosh held a review meeting with officials on Friday ,to discuss the progress of works in Amma Adarsh schools. The meeting took place in the collectorate meeting hall. The District Collector emphasized the need to expedite the infrastructure projects in government schools across the district, ensuring at least 50 percent of works are completed in each school.
He assured that there is no shortage of funds for these projects and stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards. All works should be completed by the time of schools reopen.
Mandal Special Officers, MP DOs, and MPOs were advised to monitor the works regularly at the field level. The District Collector warned that severe action would be taken if the work is neglected.