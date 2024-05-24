DC BM Santhosh reviews on Amma Adarsha schools

Gadwal: The District Collector B. M Santhosh held a review meeting with officials on Friday ,to discuss the progress of works in Amma Adarsh schools. The meeting took place in the collectorate meeting hall. The District Collector emphasized the need to expedite the infrastructure projects in government schools across the district, ensuring at least 50 percent of works are completed in each school.

He assured that there is no shortage of funds for these projects and stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards. All works should be completed by the time of schools reopen.

Mandal Special Officers, MP DOs, and MPOs were advised to monitor the works regularly at the field level. The District Collector warned that severe action would be taken if the work is neglected.