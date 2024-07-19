DC BM Santhosh Surprise Visit to the Urban Residential School.

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh conducted an unannounced visit to a local urban residential school on Friday, underscoring the necessity of robust sanitation programs to prevent mosquito proliferation. The visit included a thorough inspection of the school's facilities, during which the Collector interacted with students and participated in their lessons.





Collector Santosh highlighted the importance of supporting students lagging in their studies by organizing special classes. He emphasized that students should be proficient in both English and Telugu to ensure their academic success.



The residential school caters to 123 students below the poverty line, including orphans. The school's warden assured the Collector that efforts are being made to provide nutritious meals according to a set menu, maintain proper sanitation, and control mosquito prevalence. The warden also mentioned ongoing initiatives to ensure the overall well-being of the students.





In response, Collector Santosh directed officials to focus on improving sanitation and constructing necessary bathroom facilities for the students. The Collector's visit reinforced the commitment to creating a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.



The visit was attended by District Education Officer Indira, MEO Suresh, District Coordinator Easter Rani, and the Hostel Warden, among other officials. The Collector's proactive approach is expected to significantly enhance the school's educational and living conditions.

