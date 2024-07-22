DC Inaugurates of Mahatma Jyoti Rao phoole Women's Degree College In Dharur

Gadwal: In a significant boost to women's education in rural areas, Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule College was inaugurated in Dharur mandal of Gadwal district on Monday. The ceremony was presided over by District Collector B.M. Santhosh, alongside legislator Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy.

Speaking at the inauguration, District Collector Santhosh emphasized that the Telangana state government's strong commitment to education. He highlighted that the new college aims to address the challenges faced by students from Gattu and KT Doddi in Dharur mandal, who previously had to travel long distances to pursue higher education. The establishment of this degree college ensures that young women in these rural areas have convenient access to quality education.

“The government has arranged the necessary staff and all the facilities for the college,” said the District Collector. He further announced that 134 students have already enrolled in the college, which offers nine different courses.

Legislator Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy reflected on the historical educational backwardness of the Gadwal region. He noted that the establishment of various schools, gurukula schools, and intermediate colleges in each mandal, along with the new degree college, represents a significant step towards educational development. Additionally, he mentioned the recent establishment of a nursing college and a medical college in the Gadwal area, urging students to seize these opportunities for their personal and academic growth.

The inauguration was attended by several notable figures, including Tehsildar Venkatarao, College Principal Devanandan, Parumala Principal Anila Kumari, K T doddi Principal Seenu, and Shantinagar Principal Dharma.

This new institution is expected to play a crucial role in empowering young women through education, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.