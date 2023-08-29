Live
Just In
DC Inspects tourism park at Jurala project
The District Collector Valluri Kranti was visited to the to Priyadarshini Jurala project and inspected the tourism parka through the map.
On this visit the collector directed the officials to beautify the Park for tourists,whic is being constructed under the auspices of the Telangana state tourism department in 70 acres, near Revulapalli Dam. She made many directions on the construction work of Nakshatra park, Food court, Parking area, Children's park, Avenue plantation and compound wall etc.
The engineering officials were explained to the collector about the going work through the map. She said that the tourism park should be set up as an atom for the tourists who come to visit the PJP dam. And all the other facilities should be completed within October. The benches should be set up, and Avenue plantation should be taken immediately.
AE Hanumantha Rao, Contractor Narshi Reddy, Pratap Reddy, Kalyan Reddy and other officials were participated in the morning on Tuesday.