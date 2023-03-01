DC tells farmers to grow oil palm for financial sustenance

District collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar on Tuesday advised farmers to grow oil palm trees to sustain themselves financially. At a review meeting on oil palm farms he said the government would provide subsidised equipment and supply plants to help farmers. So far 2,831 acres of alpha plants have been cultivated in the district; the agriculture and horticulture authorities want to take steps to cultivate oil palm plants in 3,000 this year.





The collector said cultivation of oil palm plantations will not cause any loss to farmers, as they can cultivate groundnut and vegetables as inter-crops. He asked officials to take steps for raising oil farms as planned in 2023-24.





The steps include digital crop booking; each agricultural extension officer should promote vegetable cultivation by setting up vegetable canopies with five farmers in his jurisdiction; organic farming; farmers' platforms should be brought into full use; fill utilization of custom hiring centres; educating farmers about them; promote oil palm cultivation and achieve the target of 150 acres set for each agricultural extension officer.





The DC stated that awareness has been created on agri schemes under the employment guarantee scheme. Farmers who are eligible for PM Kisan scheme should complete this KYC as soon as possible. He said mulberry cultivation should be encouraged.





Those present at the meeting included horticulture officer Suresh, agriculture officer Sudhakar Reddy, marketing officers Swaran Singh, Narsimlu, district agriculture and extension officers.



