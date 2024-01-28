DCA raids medical shop, quack's clinic in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration raided a medical shop in Hyderabad and a quack’s clinic in Medak district and seized drugs worth Rs 1.90 lakh.

In the first case, the DCA officials raided a medical shop at Jangammet, Falaknuma which was running illegally without a drug licence and seized huge stocks of medicines worth Rs 1.20 lakhs.

Acting on credible information, the officials raided the medical shop and seized 40 varieties of medicines. DCA Director General V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said K. Achutha Reddy was running the medical shop y without a drug licence. During the raid, DCA officers detected unauthorised stock of huge quantity of medicines for sale. These included antibiotics, anti-diabetic drugs, antifungal drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, pain killer drugs, anti-ulcer drugs etc. The officials collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, the DG said

In the second case, DCA officials raided a quack’s clinic and seized drugs worth Rs 70,000 stocked for sale at Kothapet village in Medak district.

The DG said quack D. Srinivas was running the clinic by claiming himself as a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’. The DCA officials seized 41 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti ulcer drugs, antihypertensives, etc.

The accused was running the clinic without qualification. The DCA officials detected huge stocks of medicines found stocked at the premises without any drug licence.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public in rural areas, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’, the DCA DG said.

Wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons/unlicensed shops, that are stocking and selling drugs without a drug licence, are also punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act and stringent action will be taken against them. Wholesalers/Dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them.

DCA issues drug licences for stocking and selling of medicines as per the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act with an imprisonment up to five years.