Dead bodies of couple found in river

Rangareddy: Due to heavy rains over the past three days, Kagna River in the Tandur area is flowing in a torrential manner. In a tragic incident, a couple who were identified as Natukeri Buggappa and Natukeri Yadamma from Manthatti village in the catchment of Kagna river were swept away in the river on Tuesday. The bodies of the couple were found on Wednesday morning under Sulaipet police station limits on the border of Karnataka State.

According to the sources, the couple who were returning home after cultivating their farmland had to cross the river, while crossing the Kagna river to reach home they were swept away by the surge of water. The couple's son filed a complaint as his parents did not reach home. On Wednesday, the locals informed the police that there are two dead bodies in the area under Sulaipat police station limits on the border of Karnataka State.

The Karnataka Police reached the spot and took out the two dead bodies and informed the villagers of Basheerabad mandal. Later, it was the dead boidies of Natukeri Buggappa and Natukeri Yadamma from Manthatti village. The Karnataka police registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.