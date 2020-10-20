Dead Tahsildar's wife moves State Human Rights Commission

Hyderabad: E Swapna, wife of ex-Tahsildar of Keesara who allegedly committed suicide at Chanchalguda prison, moved the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday and requested the Commission to conduct a fair inquiry into the suicide case of her husband E Balaraju Nagaraju.

In her letter to the Commission, she said that she suspected foul play in the entire case and added that it was a murder and her husband was made a scapegoat.

She noted, "My husband was healthy and spoke to his brother-in-law on October 13 at 9.30 am. As per my information, my husband was hoping to get a clean chit in the case. However, the next day, we received a call from prison officials saying Nagaraj had committed suicide by hanging to the window and that he was taken to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH)."

"We rushed to the OGH and found the dead body of my husband lying in the casualty ward. We requested the prison officials to give us the CCTV footage of the night where my husband committed suicide, but they denied. It is a clear case of murder because my husband was acquitted in another case probed by the ACB and he was killed to save the big fishes, who are the main culprits in all the land scams and they are still roaming free," stated Swapna.