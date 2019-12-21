Death of infant sparks protest, kin allege medical negligence in Achampet government hospital

Nagarkurnool: In a tragic incident, an infant died after its head got separated from its body during delivery allegedly due to negligence and carelessness of the healthcare officials in Achampet government hospital here on Friday.

As soon as the new spread, relatives of the pregnant woman and public staged protests in front of the hospital and even reportedly tried to man handle the healthcare staff for their alleged negligence.

The relatives alleged that the healthcare staff did not adopt proper method during the delivery of the woman, who underwent normal delivery.

On the other hand, the hospital staff claimed that the woman was in a critical state and the baby was stillborn hence they had to pull out the baby to save the woman.

After learning about the incident, Nagarkurnool District Collector E Sridhar rushed to Achampet government hospital to take stock of the situation.

He assured the protesting relatives of taking strict action against the concerned healthcare staff.

"We launched a detailed enquiry on the issue and sought a report from the DM&HO. We have suspended hospital superintendent Tarasingh and Doctor Sudharani on immediate effect," the Collector said.

A detailed report would be submitted to Commissioner of Child and women welfare and the District Collector, DMHO Sudhakar Lal said.

The relatives of the pregnant woman said that she was hospitalised at Achampet government hospital on Wednesday for delivery.

However, due to the alleged negligence of the hospital staff, the delivery was not conducted in a proper manner due to which the body of the baby was left in the mother's womb and head pulled out, they said.

The woman was later shifted to Hyderabad maternity government hospital, where the doctors took it as an emergency case and operated on her.