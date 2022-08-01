Declare Burugula village as mandal centre: Villagers

Shadnagar: The villagers of Burgula demanded that their village be made a mandal centre. The Burgula villagers submitted a petition to RDO Rajeshwari in Shadnagar town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that in the year 1952 the then Chief Minister Burgula Ramakrishna Rao competed as MLA from Shadnagar Constituency from Burgula village and was elected as the first Chief Minister of State and was also the Governor of two states. People of 11 village panchayats around Burgula village are demanding that Burgula village, which has such a rich history, should be made the mandal centre. They said that the State government should respond and declare Burgula village as a mandal centre. The villagers informed that they will protest until Burgula village becomes a mandal centre. The villagers said that our village has all the qualifications to become a mandal.

They said that Burgula village is 3 km from NH 44, We have a railway station, a power sub-station, a high school, a bank, an Ayurvedic hospital, an ashram, and industries. Pochaiah, Ashok Kumar Goud, Srinu Naik, Harikrishna Goud, Balu Naik, Santhosh Kumar Goud, Pirya Naik, Dasu Naik, Shekhar, Tirupatiah, Mallesh, Anjaneyulu, Anjaneyulu Goud, Kuchuri Krishnaiah, Ravi Nayak and others were present.