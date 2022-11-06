Delay in releasing first round details

Munugodu: Returning Officers did not release round wise details. After 5 rounds, details of first round were officially released. Counting began at 8 am and first round detailed results released at 10.20 am

After round 5, the BJP in lead by 29,505, TRS 28,409 and INC 6,169



Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi left counting station. Her followers said that she had gone to join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Counting of votes for the Munugodu bypoll began on Sunday morning amid heavy security in Nalgonda. Heavy security was deployed at the counting hall in Nalgonda. As per the reports, 21 tables are available for 15 rounds of counting. Congress, TRS and BJP are expressing confidence in their winning in the bypoll. Munugodu bypoll grabbed the attention of people across the nation.

The BJP is leading in the villages where the Ministers Ch Malla Reddy (Aregudem), V Prashant Reddy (Devulamma Nagaram) and V Srinivas Goud (Lingojiguda) were the incharges for TRS.

The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy secured lead in second, third and fourth round.

After two rounds of counting the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS is leading with 318 votes against BJPs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy after two rounds.