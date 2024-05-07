Nadda’s call to defeat Ram-virodhi Congress

Peddapalli/Bhongir/ Nalgonda: BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at the INDI Alliance for being against Sanatan Dharma and mulling to provide religious-based reservations.

Nadda addressed three separate public meetings in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates Srinivas Gomasa (Peddapalli), Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud (Bhongir) and Saidi Reddy (Nalgonda) on Monday. Attacking the INDI Alliance, Nadda termed it as 'Ram Virodhi, Sanatan Virodhi and Rashtra Virodhi’. Recalling the statement of Sonia Gandhi during the UPA government, he said, she had described Bhagwan Ram as a mythological character in an affidavit before the court.

Bhagwan Ram, he said, is a symbol of faith, culture and life for many. Despite attempts to politicize the issue, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the court's verdict led to the ‘Bhavya’ Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said the INDI Alliance was anti-Sanatan, with DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin comparing Sanatan to diseases like dengue and malaria and A Raja likened it to HIV. Despite such derogatory remarks, leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others remained silent.

There are also anti-national sentiments within the alliance and referred to slogans like "Afzal Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Qatil Zinda Hain" raised at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He linked Rahul Gandhi's association with them to their lack of respect for the nation and its interests. Further, referred to the slogans of "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshah Allah Inshah Allah!" Rahul Gandhi stood with the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' and now he has been made the candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. They are standing with anti-national forces, he charged. He asked the people never to allow the Congress and such people to lead the country.

Turning to the reservation issues and attacking the Congress, Nadda said, the GoP has initiated a new scheme in line with its appeasement policy of minorities to provide religious-based reservations. Their conspiracy is to snatch reservations from India's OBCs, Dalits, Tribals, Most Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes, and give reservations to a special class. This will be an attack on the Constitution of India, he added. While the BJP has been working for all, Congress politics revolved around caste, religion, and appeasement and fostering conflicts among castes and communities and creating vote banks for its political interests, he added.

