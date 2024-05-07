Live
KCR, Eatala two sides of same coin: Revanth
Says vote for Kishan won’t help city poor ‘PM who gives guarantee has no warranty’
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender were two sides of the same coin.
Addressing a road corner meeting at Uppal along with party candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy, the Chief Minister recalled how for two decades both KCR and Eatala remained close confidantes and were partners in destruction of Telangana. The CM said they fell apart over disagreement regarding the distribution of spoils. Did Rajender ever fight for the weaker sections? he asked. Revanth further alleged that he was the one who signed bills pertaining to Kaleshwaram project.
Questioning the development in Amberpet which has long been represented by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as an MLA and as Secunderabad MP, Revanth said re-electing him would be of no use as he had failed to get funds for the constituency. The BJP even failed to get funds to provide relief to the flood affected people in the city when Musi inundated several areas during floods, he added.
The CM further said that Kishan Reddy had failed to get Amberpet bridge constructed. Whatever the development that had taken place in the city it was only during the Congress regime in undivided AP, he said.
Revanth said that with his experience as former minister under YSR Cabinet, Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender understands the struggle of the city poor.
The Chief Minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is talking about ‘guarantees’ had lost all the ‘warranty’, as none of the promises made during his two terms were fulfilled.