Delhi cops take Sandhya Convention MD into custody for cheating

Hyderabad: The Delhi police on Monday arrested Sandhya Convention MD Sandhya Sridhar in connection with a cheating case.



He is reported to have duped some persons in Delhi to the tune of several crores on pretext of business investments.

A team of Delhi police took Sridhar into custody and are shifting him to Delhi for further action.

Several cases are booked against Sridhar in Hyderabad and other cities for cheating celebrities and businessmen on different pretext. He was arrested by the police in several cases previously and remanded.