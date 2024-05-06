Delhi Court decision on Kavitha’s bail plea today

Hyderabad: The Delhi Court would be pronouncing the decision on the bail petition filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha with regard to the cases by CBI and ED in the Delhi Liquor Policy case on Monday. Rouse Avenue Court Judge Justice Kaveri Baweja has reserved orders in the bail petition filed by Kavitha for May 6. Previously, the bail application pertaining to the case filed by the ED was scheduled for May 2. However, Justice Baweja declared her intention to address both the ED and CBI cases on May 6.

The advocates arguing on behalf of BRS MLC said that Kavitha was eligible for bail as she is a woman and there was no evidence against her in the case. They had sought bail for her since she was also one of the star campaigners for the BRS party in the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Along with this, the advocates argued that there was no provision for arrest in cases with an imprisonment of less than seven years.

Nevertheless, advocates representing the CBI and ED asserted that Kavitha played a pivotal role in the liquor case and possessed significant information pertinent to the case.

The agencies said that based on the statements given by others, they had tried to interrogate her, but she did not cooperate with them. Since she is a high profile person and she can influence the witnesses, the court should not grant her bail, the advocates argued.