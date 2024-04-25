Delhi court reserves orders on bail petition of Kavitha for May 6

New Delhi: The CBI Special Court has reserved orders on bail petition filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha till May 6. The Enforcement Directorate has urged the court not to give bail to her. Arguments were held in the Rouse Avenue Court on Kavitha’s petition for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Her advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had argued on Monday. The ED counsel Joeb Hussain argued for the last two days. The advocates on behalf of Kavitha will file rejoinder within a couple of days. She will be in jail till May 7 as the court had extended the judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday. The court has reserved orders on CBI case till May 2.

The ED has urged the court to not to give bail to Kavitha stating that she had destroyed evidence and also threatened approvers like Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who gave a statement that he was proxy to Kavitha. ‘He has invested in Indospirit. After Kavitha threatened him, he withdrew his statement stating that ED had threatened and made him speak. The investigating agency has put up the points before the court. It has shown proof and also brought to its notice Kavitha's auditor Buchhi Babu's role.

The agency said Magunta Srinivaslu Reddy, who became an approval, had given a statement that when he met Kejriwal on the liquor policy, he was asked to meet Kavitha directly. Kavitha took Rs 50 crore from Magunta. Through Buchhi Babu and Abhishek Boinpally the hawala money was given, the ED argued. In the meeting at Oberoi Hotel, Vijay Nair came on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party and sought Rs 100 crore; the money was shifted to the hawala form. The court reserved its order till May 6; it reserved orders in the CBI case for May 2.