Delhi Liquor Scam case: Arun Pillai seeks withdrawal of statement given to ED

New Delhi: Arun Pillai, one of the accused in the Delhi Liquor scam, has filed a plea with the Delhi court to retract his statement given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to the sources, the court has issued a notice to the ED in response to Pillai's plea. He has alleged that his statement was given under pressure.



The ED has stated that Arun Pillai is a close associate of BRS leader Kavitha and represented the "South Group" in the Delhi Liquor scam. Meanwhile, Kavitha, a BRS MLC, is currently staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the delay in women's reservation. She received a notice from ED officials earlier and is scheduled to appear before them on March 11.