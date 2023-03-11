Delhi Liquor Scam case: Kavitha reaches ED offices for questioning

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Delhi Liquor Scam case.

It is reported that large number of BRS leaders activists and Jagruti leaders reached Delhi. Police had set up barricades and imposed section 144. They announced over Mike saying there was no permission for any rally. Heavy security at ED office.

Ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao and legal experts from Delhi and BRS legal team also met Kavitha and advised her on how to face ED questioning. Activists raised slogans as she came out to go to ED office. Five car convoy as per protocols arranged by Delhi police.