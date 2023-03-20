Delhi Liquor scam: Kavitha arrives at ED office, likely to be questioned with other accused

After a suspense prevailed over BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha's presence at ED Office for the inquiry into Delhi Liquor Scam case has reached ED office on Monday along with her husband Anil Kumar. It is the second time Kavitha appeared before ED in money laundering case. ED is probing money laundering case after Delhi Liquor Scam came to light.

Kavitha would be questioned along with other accused Arun Ramachandra Pillai who is the key person in the Indo spirits and alleged to be benami of Kavitha will and Manish Sisodiya was also present inside the ED office. The custody of Pillai will be ending today.

Earlier, Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with State ministers including her brother IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao Srinivas Goud and others already flocked to New Delhi in support of Kavitha. If the reports are to be believed that she held the discussion with the legal experts from the night regarding the inquiry.

A heavy police force has been deployed in front of KCR's residence and ED office in Delhi. The ED has already filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court asking them not to issue prior orders without hearing the arguments of ED.

The ED had questioned some from the 'South Group' Arun Ramachandra Pillai,

Abhishek Boinpally, Sharat Chandra Reddy. ED to seek information regarding south group while Kavitha had submitted bank statement to the ED.