Deliver milled rice on time, Collector tells millers
Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah has issued clear directives to officials and rice millers to expedite the custom milled rice (CMR) delivery process in the district.
He conducted a review meeting to assess the progress of CMR supply.
The Collector emphasised that milling and supply of rice must be completed within the stipulated timelines as per government guidelines. He warned that if millers fail to deliver CMR according to the schedule set by the Civil Supplies Commissioner, action will be taken under the RR Act. He instructed that the remaining unaccounted rice from the 2023–24 season held by certain millers must be supplied immediately.
The Collector made it clear that 100% CMR supply must be completed by the end of December. He directed millers to prepare weekly action plans and submit progress reports regularly. Regarding bank loan facilities, he advised millers to utilize loans strictly in line with their milling capacity and the guidelines issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).