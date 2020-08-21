Demolition of mosques, temple in Secretariat Congress demands criminal cases be registered against CM, CS

Hyderabad: As part of intensifying the agitation against razing of religious structures within the Secretariat complex, the Congress on Friday submitted representation to District Collectors across the State and sought registering of criminal cases against CM and Chief Secretary citing violation of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.



In Hyderabad, a Congress delegation led by HCC president Anjan Kumar Yadav along with AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dosaju, TPCC Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Nampally incharge Feroz Khan submitted a representation to Hyderabad Collector, Swetha Mohanty and requested her to initiate action under the constitutional provisions.

Later speaking to media persons, Sravan said that the Congress has intensified the agitation as the religious structures including two mosques and one temple were demolished in the dark of the night by authorities. And when Congress leaders approached police stations, the officials were not ready to book even an FIR, even though it is a clear case of violation of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. Hence, the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary are directly responsible for the 'criminal act' of hurting religious sentiments of both Hindus and Muslims. "This criminal act is against the law and Constitution. Bringing down the structures in the dark of the night is nothing less than a conspiracy. Cases like this invite applying of a sedition charge," he said.

We demand that without further excuses the government construct the Nallapochamma temple, whose association with Telangana movement is unforgettable and mosques at the same place to restore the confidence of Telanganites," the Congress leaders said.