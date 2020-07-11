Demolition of Secretariat buildings, an irrational act: K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana former president K Laxman criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to go ahead with the demolition drive of the existing



Secretariat buildings at a time when people are running pillar to post to get space for beds in government hospitals for Covid treatment.

In an open letter written to the Chief Minister on Friday, the BJP leader called the committee appointed for the study of various secretariat buildings in the country has been carried out only as a ritual.

In the end, the whole exercise of designs for the proposed new secretariat ended up with 11-domes construction that exposes the appeasement politics of the TRS chief, he added.

He asked whether the designs were meant to satisfy his friend and Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi or does the Chief Minister want to take the State back to a Nizam's rule?

Further, he wanted the TRS chief to spell out whether the State has inherited the heritage of Kakatiyas and Sathavahanas or KCR wanted to create a Telangana of the inheriters of Razakars.

Listing out various shortcomings and misgovernance, Laxman accused the Chief Minister of neglecting the education and health of people to the winds. He said that though the engineers' committee appointed says that State does not need a new Secretariat for another

40 years and asked that why the TRS chief who had created records of sorts by not attending Secretariat needs a new Secretariat.

Laxman said that people in 2020 have got a rare opportunity to once again witness actions of Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughluq.