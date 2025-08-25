Dengue deaths govt murders, charges Harish

Siddipet: Former minister and MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the recent deaths of Mahesh and Sravan due to dengue are nothing but government murders. He consoled the families of the youth from Thimmapur village in Jagdevpur mandal.

Rao said because of the government’s failure, sanitation in villages has collapsed; not even once has the CM conducted a review on sanitation. He said people were falling victim to viral fevers, ending up in debt of lakhs; the government’s intelligence system has completely failed.

He stated that former CM KCR used to allocate Rs 300 crore a month to gram panchayats, but Revanth Reddy hasn’t even given 10 paise. As a result, people have lost trust in government hospitals; due to lack of treatment, they are forced to spend lakhs in private hospitals.

Rao demanded that the government should at least now wake up, release funds immediately to gram panchayats, and conduct special sanitation drives to prevent spread of viral fevers, as it is the government’s responsibility to protect people.