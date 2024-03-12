Denied entry along with CM, Cong leaders scuffle with police

Yadadri: Tensions escalated here on Monday when Congress leaders and activists staged a protest atop Yadadri hill during the Brahmotsavam festival. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Konda Surekha, visited the sacred site to seek the blessings of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy.

More than 150 party leaders and activists joined the visit, but chaos ensued when DCC President Andem Sanjeeva Reddy, State Secretary Janagam Upender Reddy, Bhongir Municipal Chairman Potamshetty Venkateswarlu, MPPs Nirmala and Ramesh, along with state leaders Ellamla Sanjeeva Reddy, were denied entry to Uttara Madha Street by the police.

The police, citing protocol restrictions, prohibited the local Congress leaders from accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers. In response, Congress workers and leaders raised slogans against the police, expressing their discontent at being denied access to the temple even though the Congress is in power.

Despite police attempts to clarify that only those listed in the protocol would be allowed entry with the CM, the situation escalated into a scuffle. Moreover, the Congress contingent remained defiant, insisting on their right to enter the temple with the Chief Minister.