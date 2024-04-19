DEO suspends teacher accused of sexual assault

Live
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Teacher suspended in Nagar Kurnool district. Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that Masaiya, a government teacher who had sexually assaulted a young woman (20) in Bijinapalli Mandal three days ago, is being suspended.
Zilla Parishad High School Social Teacher Masaiah sexually assaulted a mute girl in Bijinapally mandal when no one was at home. The young woman fell seriously ill for two days and the matter came to light when her parents inquired about the young woman.
The girl's parents filed a complaint at Bijinapally police station. The police registered a case and took up the investigation. Masaiah, who was accused of sexual assault, is currently absconding. Police are hunting for Masaiya.
