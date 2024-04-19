  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

DEO suspends teacher accused of sexual assault

DEO suspends teacher accused of sexual assault
x
Highlights

Teacher suspended in Nagar Kurnool district. Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that Masaiya, a government teacher who had sexually assaulted a young woman (20) in Bijinapalli Mandal three days ago, is being suspended.

Nagarkurnool: Teacher suspended in Nagar Kurnool district. Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that Masaiya, a government teacher who had sexually assaulted a young woman (20) in Bijinapalli Mandal three days ago, is being suspended.

Zilla Parishad High School Social Teacher Masaiah sexually assaulted a mute girl in Bijinapally mandal when no one was at home. The young woman fell seriously ill for two days and the matter came to light when her parents inquired about the young woman.

The girl's parents filed a complaint at Bijinapally police station. The police registered a case and took up the investigation. Masaiah, who was accused of sexual assault, is currently absconding. Police are hunting for Masaiya.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X