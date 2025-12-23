Deputy CM orders release of scholarships and welfare arrears

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has taken a crucial decision to release all pending arrears in the welfare departments at once, including the money due since the BRS government, including scholarship arrears of Rs 365.75 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister decided to clear all the pending bill arrears from the previous government’s tenure. He said that the people’s government was taking decisions that would benefit BC, SC and ST students.

He clarified that despite financial difficulties, the government will not compromise on education. He said that only through education can fundamental changes be brought about in society.

Regarding the arrears, Rs 365.75 crore belonging to the BC, SC and Tribal Welfare departments were released by the Finance Department officials on Monday evening, as per the orders of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Deputy CM had a review meeting with the officials of the Finance and Welfare departments at Praja Bhavan on Monday. The amounts released were Rs 21.62 crore for the BC Welfare Department, Rs 191.63 crore for the SC Welfare Department and Rs 152.59 crore for the Tribal Welfare Department. Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and others participated in this review meeting.