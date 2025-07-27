Deputy CM shares bold vision for MCRHRDI

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Saturday shared the government’s vision and ambitious roadmap for transforming the Marri Channa Reddy Human Re-source Development Institute (MCRHRDI) into the country’s leading training hub.

Speaking at the MCRDI Governing Body Sub-Committee meet-ing, he emphasized that the Telangana government will extend full support to reposition MCRHRDI as a model for excellence in governance training. The meeting, chaired by Bhatti Vikramarka, was attended by Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu, apart from MCRHRDI Director General Shanthikumari and senior officials.

Addressing the committee, the Deputy CM asserted that Tel-angana must become the first Indian state to fully integrate Ar-tificial Intelligence with governance. Towards this end, he called for comprehensive AI training across administrative ranks—from Principal Secretaries to village-level officers.

In a progressive move, Bhatti proposed a two-day financial em-powerment training initiative for self-help group leaders at both district and mandal levels. The training aims to help grassroots leaders achieve higher economic status and play more impact-ful roles in local development.

Suggesting that MCRHRDI been neglected over the past dec-ade, the Deputy CM announced that subcommittee meetings would henceforth be held biannually to ensure continuous over-sight and strategic progress. He emphasized the importance of attaining self-sufficiency and promoting broad economic pros-perity through organized capacity building.

The meeting ended with a unanimous endorsement of the new strategy. Committee members committed to aligning with the state’s vision of governance that is technologically advanced, economically inclusive, and socially empowering.

This alignment will start with revitalizing MCRHRDI as a key institution.