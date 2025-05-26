Deputy CM to visit Nagarkurnool today

Nagarkurnool(Achampet): District Collector Badavath Santosh on Sunday inspected the arrangements for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new 33/11 kV substation at Gattu Thumman village in Balmur mandal, Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district. He reviewed the preparations along with officials from the electricity department.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will leave Begumpet Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad at 9 am on Monday and is scheduled to reach Gattu Thumman village at 11 am. At the venue, he will lay foundation stones for several new power substations being set up in different mandals.

The project includes the construction of multiple 33/11 kV substations at an estimated cost of over Rs 40 crore. These include Rs 25 crore at Polkumpalli, Rs 1.82 crore at Bommanapalli, Rs 1.73 crore at Padara, Rs 2.24 crore at Bhakaram in Lingala mandal, Rs 2.54 crore at Gattu Thumman, Rs 2.49 crore at Kamsanpalli in Uppununthala mandal, Rs 2.74 crore at Ulpara in Vangoor mandal, and Rs 1.99 crore at Singaram in Achampet mandal. The Deputy Chief Minister will address a public meeting at 12 pm at the same venue. He is expected to proceed to Ranga Reddy district at 2 pm. On this occasion, Santosh issued several instructions and suggestions to officials, directing all departments to ensure the arrangements are made according to plan without any lapses. He was accompanied by officials from the Revenue, Electricity, and Panchayat Raj departments.