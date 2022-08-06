Deputy Election Commissioner holds discussions with State officials

Hyderabad: Deputy Election Commissioner of India (ECI) Nitish Kumar Vyas on Friday held discussions with State Chief Electoral Officer and his team on the ongoing voter card –Aadhar linkages, modified forms introduced for electoral enrolment, Special summary revision (SSR) and other issues relating to preparedness for the ensuing events during the calendar year.

Vyas inspected all the processes, response mechanism and other aspects of election management with the State team and suggested best practices to implement.

He was apprised of the process followed in the elimination of photo similar entries (PSEs) in the State. About 10 lakh photo similar entries were deleted across the State.

The voter card-Aadhar linkage has evoked good response in the first week of roll out as 20,000 voters opted to the link. This is voluntary on the part of the electors, the official said. The linkage which began on August 1 will continue till April 2023. The response has been encouraging.GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar also attended the review meeting.