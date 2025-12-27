Design flaws trigger protest over Fox Sagar Canal Bridge in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Residents of Jeedimetla staged a protest demanding changes to the design of the Fox Sagar canal bridge on Friday, citing difficulties posed by the current construction plan. Responding to their concerns, local Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender visited the site, inspected the ongoing work, and interacted directly with the community to understand their grievances.

Rajender witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by residents, particularly the lack of adequate service roads for apartments on either side of the bridge. He summoned officials to the site, obtained detailed explanations, and also spoke with GHMC Commissioner Bhaskar Reddy over the phone to address the issue.

Speaking to the media, Rajender explained that the pipeline road from Jeedimetla to Shapoor is 80 feet wide, while the bridge over Fox Sagar canal is only 50 feet wide. He noted that the project, which could have been completed easily, has been complicated by attempts to construct it as an 80-foot flyover, costing crores of rupees. This design, he said, would leave no room for the 13-foot service roads on either side, making it impossible for two vehicles to pass simultaneously.

Rajender stressed that although the master plan shows an 80-foot road, there would be no harm if the bridge remains 50 feet wide. He questioned why so much money is being spent when a simpler, more practical design could suffice. He emphasised that in cities like Hyderabad, infrastructure projects such as drainage, roads and bridges should utilise modern technology to minimise disruption, rather than closing roads for years.

The MP urged that the work be entrusted to experienced contractors and completed within three to four months, instead of dragging on for two to three years. He assured residents that he would convene another meeting to ensure smooth progress and proper coordination among officials.

The protest highlights growing frustration among Jeedimetla residents over infrastructure planning and execution. Rajender’s intervention has raised hopes that the project will be redesigned to balance efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and public convenience, ensuring that local communities are not burdened by flawed planning.