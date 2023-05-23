Destruction of Hyderabad began after KCR became CM, attacks Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government indulged in a big scam by scrapping the GO 111.

Addressing the press at party head office Gadhi Bhavan here, the party chief said that the result of scrapping the GO 111 will be catastrophic for Hyderabad city. He warned that the city will wash away and the ecosystem in the lands which comes under the GO 111 will be destroyed.

Revanth said that the destruction of Hyderabad started after KCR became the Chief Minister. KTR was behind the creation of a real estate mafia. Abolition of G O 111 was part of the realty mafia’s attempt to destroy the city. All the ponds in Hyderabad already disappeared and created serious environmental issues.

Revanth Reddy announced that the Congress Party will constitute a Fact Finding Committee on this whole issue. This committee will visit the villages under G O 111 and find out the actual conditions, discuss with the environmentalists and prepare a comprehensive report. Based on that, the Congress will announce the future course of action on cancellation of GO 111.

He demanded that the land transactions that took place after KCR came to power should be made public. Revanth claimed that Krishna waters came to Hyderabad because of Congress party’s efforts and addressed the drinking water crisis. River Godavari waters were also brought to the city for drinking water needs.

Leaders like KTR, Kavitha, Harish Rao, Damodar Rao and Ranjith Reddy have farm houses in the 111 project area. After 2019, BRS leaders bought land here on a large scale. As a result, 80 per cent of the land in that area went into the hands of KCR's relatives and benami, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy said that it is important to understand the historical background of GO 111 before its cancellation. In 1996, the State government had brought GO 111 to protect the twin reservoirs as construction and industrial activities increased. As part of the conservation of Usmansagar and Himayatsagar, the Government brought G O 111 on March 8, 1996 with the intention of not taking up any construction in an area of ten km radius.