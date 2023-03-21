Detailed inquiry should be held in TSPSC paper leak case: Kunamneni

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary KunamneniSambasiva Rao demanded the State government to conduct a detailed inquiry in theTSPSC paper leak case and added that the State government should instil confidence among the unemployed youth of the State. He also demanded the State government to reform the entire Commission and take up the recruitment process in a transparent manner. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a dharna programme held by left parties affiliated student unions of Osmania University in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that their party was extending support to the dharna programme. He demanded the State government to take steps for the expulsion of the TSPSC Chairman, its members and the officials of the Commission for their failure to discharge their duties in a transparent and dedicated manner. He said the State government should provide free boarding and lodging facilities to all the job aspirants, who applied for the different jobs of the commission till the conduct of their exams. He demanded the State government to announce a job calendar in order to instil confidence among the job aspirants. He said that there was a need to formulate strong laws to prevent question paper leak issues.