Devarkadra MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy receives Corona Warrior Award

Mahabubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy has received Corona Warrior award from Vishwaguru World Records Organisation at his residence here on Monday.

While presenting the award, Vishwaguru World Record representative Rambabu said that Ala Venkateshwar Reddy has been awarded for his earnest service to the public during the Corona pandemic and during the lockdown period. "Ala Venkateshwar Reddy served the people without fear and mingled with the people giving them all that are necessary during the emergency period," he said.

During the past six months, the MLA has been living with the people visiting each and every village and town in Devarkadra constituency and stayed with the people despite healthcare emergency and during the severe coronavirus situation. He praised the MLA for his public service and hailed him as the best Corona Warrior, who had always thought about the people despite of the risk, observed Rambabu.

The MLA thanked the Vishwaguru World Records organisation representatives for selecting him for the award and said that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people. The MLA said that as there is still no vaccine in the market for deadly disease therefore people must be cautious and must keep themselves safe until a solution come out for complete cure of the deadly virus.