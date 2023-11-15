Development in Hyderabad is just a trailer, says KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that development so far in the city was just a trailer, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said a new city would come up between ORR and RRR in the future.

Speaking at a meeting of the Telangana Builders’ Federation here, he said the party would take up development in Hyderabad in a much faster way in the next government. A new Hyderabad would be brought up between the Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road. A 332-km RRR would be constructed. ‘The government is trying to ease out routes to districts and for this a new ring road would be taken up beyond the RRR’. He said Beijing had five ring roads. With RRR Hyderabad will have three.

Rao said the KCR government should come again if State’s progress and development is to continue. He said land rates have increased by 20 per cent compared to the past. “A few people who don’t like us and some who want us to get defeated are spreading lies that we have done nothing.” However, they should know that KCR is a man of people. There should be a stable government and a strong leader for continuing development.

Rao said the Congress talks of beautifying the Musi river, but all know the party was the reason for the present state of the river. What have they done even after getting 11 chances? Why should they get another chance? What is wrong in continuing a party which has taken up development, he asked. The commission to be paid by builders has increased from 40 to 400 per cent, he alleged. Don’t know about the six guarantees of the Congress, but there will be a new chief minister for every six months, he quipped.

KTR said Karnataka celebrated Diwali in darkness due to power-cuts. “So decide if you want current or Congress,” He also said for Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi, there were 28 States; Telangana is one amongst them. But for BRS Telangana is the only State. “They want to win in Telangana, but we want Telangana to win; that’s the difference,” he pointed out.