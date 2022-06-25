Development & welfare my religion: Minister KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has asserted that development and welfare are his caste and religion and treats all religions and castes equally.

He said he does not have much awareness about castes since he was born in Karimnagar and studied in convent schools in Hyderabad and only came to know about them when he got into politics. He also said he stays away from caste and religious madness.

Rama Rao held a meeting with BC community leaders here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion he noted that poverty has no caste and religion and reiterated that his mission is to uplift all communities and want everyone to progress.

Chief Minister gives due priority to all castes and religions. The government set up 169 BC Gurukuls in Telangana while there were only 16 BC Gurukuls in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said.

He said the second installment of the sheep distribution programme would be launched soon and the animals would be handed over to the rest of the beneficiaries. Telangana Golla Kurumas have benefited more than any other State in India, he added.

Rama Rao said that financial assistance has already been provided to the Padmashali and Reddy communities in the district for the construction of Atma Gourava Bhavans. A function hall as well as hostels for boys and girls would be constructed in the allotted space.

Earlier, the Minister had a special meeting with the advocates in the district at the Collectorate. Later, he addressed the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Reddy Association at the district headquarters. There were poor Reddys in the State. A decision on setting up the Reddy Corporation would be discussed with the CM KCR as soon as possible, he added.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, Additional District Collectors B Satya Prasad and Khimya Nayak, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Chairpersons Jindam Kala Chakrapani, Madhavi Raju of Ramatirtha and others.