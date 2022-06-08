Development works launched under Palle Pragathi

Maheshwaram: As part of the 5th installment of Palle Pragathi programme, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Rural Water Supply Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Dr G Ranjit Reddy and ZP chairperson Anita Reddy took part in the Palle Pragathi programme in Gollur of Maheshwaram mandal and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works. Later, the ministers planted saplings and inspected Mission Bhagiratha water supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the government is allotting crores of rupees for all the welfare schemes in the village. He also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the development has been going amazingly well across the State. The Congress and the BJP have destroyed the country, he alleged.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that government will provide bus service to Gollur soon. Villages are developing well through rural progress, she added. She also thanked Errabelli Dayakar Rao for his contribution to such development. I will hold a review meeting soon for further development of the village, she added. The Minister also said that Interest-free loans are being offered to women through Dwakra communities. She added that up to Rs 3 lakh will be provided to women in Gollur under the Women's Fund.

District Collector Amoy Kumar, Additional Collector, officials of various departments, local representatives and others were also present.