Just In
Devotees flood Inavolu Jatara
Warangal: Inavolu, the abode of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, was abuzz with a huge crowd on the opening day of the famous annual jatara, which also happens to be Bhogi on Sunday. Although the main jatara coincides with Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma festivals, devotees continue to visit the temple until Ugadi.
The jatara got underway with the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ ritual. People believe that the childless couple would be blessed with offspring at this nearly 1,000-year-old temple.
On the backside of the sanctum sanctorum, quite a few women are always seen staying motionless and deeply immersed with their hands folded and raised vertically, appeasing the presiding deities for a child.
It may be mentioned here that the Kakatiyan era temple was built by Ayyanna Deva, a minister of the Kakatiya dynasty, in the 11th century AD. The presiding deity Lord Mallikarjuna is worshiped as Mylarudeva along with His consorts Balija Medalamma and Golla Kethamma.
Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the temple. The authorities ensured queues to ensure the free flow of devotees. The authorities also set up a medical camp and ambulance facility. The entire jatara is being monitored by the police through CCTV cameras. The RTC has ensured an adequate number of buses for the convenience of the devotees.