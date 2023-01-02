Devotees gets darshan of 'Vaikunta Dwaram' at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple

Khammam: Huge number of devotees witnessed the ritual of 'Uttara Dwara Darshanam' at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam on Monday.



The ritual was performed with grandeur as part of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations. Special poojas began at 5 am at the temple and priests narrated the significance of Uttara Dwara Darshanam (northern entrance of the temple) also described as 'Vaikunta Dwaram'.

At 6 am the Vaikunta Dwaram was opened for the devotees to have darshanam of the presiding deities as the temple priests chanted Kodandapani Kirtan. Special arrangements were made for the convenience of the devotees

BRS Khammam district MLC Tata Madhusudhan, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, ITDA PO, P Gautham and others witnessed the ritual. Speaking to the media the MLC said he prayed for the health of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and for the success of BRS.