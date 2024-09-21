Devotees in shock over Tirupati laddu controversy

Khammam: Devotees of Lord Venkateswara and Lord Rama have expressed their pains over controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu and demanded action against the culprits for hurting sentiments of Hindus.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in its preparation.

A lab report from Gujarat-based NDDB CALF Ltd confirmed the presence of “beef tallow,” “lard” (pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee samples used for making the laddu.

The news was viral in all news and social media the netizens and devotees of Lord Venkateswara and Lord Rama expressed their pains on this issue.

The devotees questioned why did the Hindu organisations were silent on this issue. They asked where were the RSS and Bajrang Dal people? Why didn’t they condemn this issue and not come outside for protest still now. It was a shame to all Hindus and that the report was a “slap” on all citizens of the country, the devotees said.

Responding the issue, a devotee of Lord Rama, KVV Sastry said the Hindus who treated Maha Prasadam laddu with a lot of respect, pains him. He demanded an immediate call from CBI to inquire into the issue. He questioned why the people who loved Venkateswara were silent on this now.

Another devotee of Lord Rama T Venkateswara Rao, demanded action against the former Chairman of the TTD Board on this issue. He informed the government that should not involve religious matters and should give honour to their decisions to protect Hindhu Santana Dharma.

He demanded to make an inquiry on this a sitting judge. The issue of laddu should not take away matters it was related to Hindu sentiments. Now all country people trying to follow Hindu traditions and honour Hindu sentiments in this the issue of laddu broke hearts of Hidhu people. Another devotee T V Rama Rao claimed that based on reports, that during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, the laddu used to be made with substandard ingredients.

The famous sweet is given as ‘prasadam’ to the devotees at the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by TTD, a body nominated by the state government.

He accused YSRCP leaders of tarnishing the sanctity of the hill shrine. “They compromised on the quality of ‘Annadanam’ (free meals) and even contaminated the sacred Tirumala Laddu by using animal fat instead of ghee,” he said, but added that after the change of government laddu is being made with pure ghee. It was the shameful thing he said.

Meanwhile, Hans India asked BhandrachalamSree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devastanam Executive Officer L Ramadevi about the preparation of Laddu Prasadam at the temple. She informed that the temple is preparing laddu for devotees here. She said, not a single devotee complained about Laddu Prasadam’s quantity. She informed that they are using cow ghee Rythu Dairy Jangareddy Gudem in AP which dairy is sending ghee to famous temple’s in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The food quality inspectors inspecting regularly here in the temple yearly twice before the main festivals, she said.