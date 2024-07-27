Live
Devotees Performed Tila Oil Abhisheka Pujas to Shani Dev with Devotion
In the Nandi Vadderman village of Bijnapalli Mandal, special Til Oil Abhisheka Pujas were performed with devotion to Shani Dev accompanied by Jyeshta Mata on the auspicious day of Krishna Paksha Saptami, falling on a Saturday during the Ashada month.
Nagarkurnool: In the Nandi Vadderman village of Bijnapalli Mandal, special Til Oil Abhisheka Pujas were performed with devotion to Shani Dev accompanied by Jyeshta Mata on the auspicious day of Krishna Paksha Saptami, falling on a Saturday during the Ashada month. Temple head priest Dr. Gavvamatham Vishwanatha Shastri mentioned that devotees visited the temple with great devotion to seek the blessings of Shani Dev.
The priest informed that on the upcoming Saturday, August 3rd, there will be the observance of Masa Shivaratri and Amavasya, and devotees are encouraged to offer special worship to the deity. He highlighted the significance of having a divine vision of Lord Shiva, who possesses the Brahma Sutra, during the Pradosha Kala on Ashada Masa Shivaratri. Additionally, he stated that August 4th, Sunday, marks the Ashada Masa Amavasya and Pushyami Nakshatra, which is the birth star of Shani Dev, making the worship on this day highly beneficial.
The priest explained that devotees performed abhisheka to Shani Dev with sesame oil, Arka flowers, Jilledu leaves, and Jilledu flowers as remedies for planetary doshas and for seeking peace. Following this, Rudrabhisheka Pujas and special archana were performed for Lord Shiva with the Brahma Sutra by the devotees. Special pujas were also conducted for Ganapati and Nandishwara Swami. Later, devotees received Vedic blessings, holy water, and prasad. The event saw the participation of temple chairman V. Gopal Rao, temple committee members Veerashaker, Prabhakar, Pullaiah, priests Gavvamatham Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, Jayant, staff Gopal Reddy, and numerous devotees, including women, who attended in large numbers.