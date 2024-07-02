Devotees to Get Break Darshan at Bhadrachalam Temple Starting Today

In a move similar to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the temple authorities at the Lord Sitarama Chandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam have decided to provide break darshan to the devotees. Starting today, devotees will have the opportunity to receive a break darshan at the temple.

Break darshan will be available from 9 am to 9.30 am and from 7 pm to 7.30 pm. During the break darshan, there will be no worship conducted. The ticket price for the break darshan has been fixed at 200 rupees by the temple authorities.

This initiative aims to provide devotees with a chance to have a closer and more personal experience with Lord Sitarama Chandra Swamy. The temple authorities hope that this break darshan will enhance the spiritual journey of the devotees and create a more fulfilling experience for all who visit the temple.