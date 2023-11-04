Devpelopment in Hyd will stop if KCR does not win: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Friday said that the development in Hyderabad would stop if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not win again.

The BRS leader was speaking while a BJP corporator, Gaddam Mahalakshmi joined the ruling party at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. The BRS chief said that welfare schemes were being implemented to take care of people from birth to death. Rao said that KCR’s philosophy was to increase wealth in the State and distribute it to the poor.

Recalling film star Rajinikanth’s words that Hyderabad has grown into a cosmopolitan city under BRS rule and it was like being in America. Rao said not only Rajinikanth but also the BJP MP Sunny Deol also said that he wants to buy a house in Hyderabad. The development of Hyderabad is now visible to everyone, but not to the opposition, and some people are talking about sending home KCR, who has ruled wonderfully for nine and a half years. Why will people not vote for a leader who is serving the people, he asked.

The BRS leader said that under the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme, Rs 3,000 per month would be given to girls who are above 18 years of age and that another one lakh double bedroom houses would be constructed in the city soon. He also said that steps were being taken to provide tap water every day.

KTR highlighted that a life insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh would be implemented for those who have a white ration card whether they own land or not. Rao said that new facilities and new programmes have been undertaken to make Hyderabad a world-class city.