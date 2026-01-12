Devpt done in MBNR in BRS rule will ensure victory

Mahabubnagar: FormerMinister and BRS leader Singireddy Niranjan Reddy stated that the development works undertaken in the town would help secure victory for the party in the upcoming municipal elections.

He highlighted key initiatives including road expansions, beautification of parks, maintenance of tanks, the district collectorate, mother-and-child welfare centers, internal CC roads, regular water supply, the town hall, and integrated markets, urging party leaders to communicate these achievements to the public to win their votes.

A municipal election preparatory meeting of BRS was held at the district party office in the city, presided over by Town President Palusu Ramesh Goud.

The chief guests included former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, former MP Raula Chandrashekhar Reddy, district president Gattu Yadav, party representative Vakiti Sridhar, and district media convenor Nandimalla Ashok.

Niranjan Reddy emphasised that the people should be made aware of the governance failures and that pending development works would be completed when the party gets another opportunity.

He also underlined that candidate selection should be based on the consensus of party workers, and encouraged all to work together to raise the “Rose Flag” in the municipal elections and enhance the party’s prestige.

Former MP Raula Chandrashekhar Reddy stressed the importance of treating the elections as a prestigious event and selecting strong candidates. He criticised the Congress government for failing to deliver on its six guarantees and 420 promises, misleading the public.

The meeting was attended by Kurumurthy Yadav, Gandham Balaperu, former public representatives, party leaders, and workers.