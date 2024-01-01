DGP Ravi Gupta wishes people on NY

Hyderabad: DGP Ravi Gupta has extended his heartfelt Happy New Year wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the New Year 2024. He wished that everyone's life be filled with happiness, health and prosperity.

Ravi Gupta said primary duty is to work with dedication to ensure peace, security and well-being of the people of the State. He added that the Police department will continue to work to strengthen this commitment in the New Year and to lead the State towards further development. He also assured that his department will always be there to protect the rights and interests of all citizens.

The DGP said the Police department will focus on Zero drug policy, traffic rules, crime prevention, women's safety, and cybercrime eradication in the New Year. He said with the participation and cooperation of the people, the State can be made more secure and peaceful, and that everyone's role is crucial in this. He appealed to the people to participate in the New Year celebrations in a dignified manner and enjoy the festivities safely. He also wished that the Year 2024 bring happiness, success, health, and prosperity to everyone.