DGP thanks people for peaceful New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday thanked the people of Telangana for making New Year celebrations as incident free. He said people cooperated with the police personnel by following the rules and regulations of traffic.

Along with senior officials, he participated in the New Year celebrations held at Police Officers Mess in Masab Tank and expressed New Year greetings to them. On the other hand, he met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and expressed New Year wishes to them.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with their respective senior officials participated in cake cutting programmes as part of New Year celebrations.