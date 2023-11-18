Live
- Raj polls: BJP, PM made failed attempt to copy Congress' guarantees, says Kharge
- Vijayawada: YSRCP government BC caste census useless says Opposition
- Nellore: Centre aware of ‘scams’ taking place in Andhra Pradesh
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th November 2023
- Kisko Hatao? Kisko Bithao?
- Anantapur: Free rice benefits traders more than the poor
- Parallel wars on social media
- Nandikotkur: RO plants launched in 2 villages
- Not just Guvs, Centre, too, needs ‘soul searching’
- Kurnool: ACB raids the house of Nandyal DTO office AO
DGSI International Conference brochure launched
Hyderabad: The XVIII Deccan Geographical Society of India (DGSI) International Conference brochure was officially launched and 18DGSI2024.COM website was formally opened by Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU), Professor D Ravinder. The department of Geography, OU, will be hosting the conference from March 5 to 7, 2024. Registration is available on the website. Professor Ashok Kumar Lonavath, Head of the Department of Geography and Conference Convener; Professor T Anuradha, Chairman; Dr Mohd Akthar Ali, Assistant Professor and Conference Organising Secretary were present at the event.
