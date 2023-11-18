DGSI International Conference brochure launched

Hyderabad: The XVIII Deccan Geographical Society of India (DGSI) International Conference brochure was officially launched and 18DGSI2024.COM website was formally opened by Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University (OU), Professor D Ravinder. The department of Geography, OU, will be hosting the conference from March 5 to 7, 2024. Registration is available on the website. Professor Ashok Kumar Lonavath, Head of the Department of Geography and Conference Convener; Professor T Anuradha, Chairman; Dr Mohd Akthar Ali, Assistant Professor and Conference Organising Secretary were present at the event.