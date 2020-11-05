Dharani portal debut: 100 technical teams on toes to fix glitches

Hyderabad: On receiving a flurry of complaints about technical glitches in the functioning of the just launched Dharani website, the Telangana government on Wednesday set up a technical support centre and a call centre at the State Secretariat to deal with. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar deployed 100 technical teams to address the technical problems being encountered by the officials in the registration of lands.

Officials said that the call centre will function round the clock and receive complaints from the MRO offices. After analysing the glitches, the technical teams will rush to the mandal offices to rectify the issues on a war footing.

The government has roped in the technical staff from IT department and also TSTS (Telangana State Technical Services) to manage the Dharani portal. Due to heavy load on the central server and increasing number visitors to the portal, the existing technical installations were not supporting the requirement of the services offered through the portal, Officials said that the technical teams will solve every technical issue instantly.