Dharani portal: Know how the portal works for property registrations in Telangana

Chief Minister of Telangana has launched Dharani portal for online registrations of properties across the state. With the launch of the portal, property registrations will be resumed in the state nearly after two months.

With the new system, encroachments of lands will be prevented and all the lands of government, endowment and waqf lands are locked on the portal and the registrations of the same will be not allowed. The government has already conducted a survery to enrol all the agriculture and non-agricultural lands.

The registration process will be done online and later the owners will be given a temporary pattadar passbook and a permanent passbook will be sent to the address enrolled during the registration process through the post. With GIS, the portal provides a visual representation of land record data.

The revenue services offered on the Dharani portal include mutation/succession, land conversion/NALA, agriculture income certificate, land valuation certificate. And the registration services include certified copy, duty and fee calculator, encumbrance search, payment of registration services, public data entry, slot booking and slot rescheduling, track application, view receipt and unit rates, payment of stamp services, market value assistance and registration document details.

One can view, download the pattadar passbook (PPB) from the portal by entering the PPB number or Aadhaar number. The registration process will be completed with 10 minutes and a temporary passbook will be provided.