'Dharani portal turned out to be doom for farmers'

Warangal: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who used to talk about the problems faced by the people in Telangana during the statehood movement changed his tack after he became the Chief Minister, former minister and Hanumakonda district in-charge Konda Surekha said.

Speaking at the Congress' protest blaming the State government's failure to address the issues faced by the farmers at Ekasila Park in Hanumakonda on Monday, she said that KCR failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

"KCR failed to resolve the Godavari and Krishna rivers' water issues with Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, unemployment took a sharp upward turn in the State," Surekha said.

She said that whenever there was an election, KCR comes up with a scheme like Dalit Bandhu, to hoodwink the people. She alleged that only the followers of the TRS MLAs were benefitting with the Dalit Bandhu scheme. KCR is more interested in commissions rather than the welfare of the people, she said. Surekha alleged that KCR has become autocratic, throwing democratic norms to the winds. KCR is also known for his use and throw attitude, she added.

DCC chief Naini Rajender Reddy said that the TRS government which promised to waive the crop loans in 2018 is yet to fulfill it. As a result, banks put nearly 16 lakh farmers on blacklist, denying them further loans, he added. According to bankers, 47.40 lakh farmers owe 24,738 crore to the banks. The government so far waived just Rs 763 crore. With the banks refusing to extend loans, farmers were approaching the private financiers and ending up in debt trap, Reddy said.

"Dharani portal which was projected as a lasting solution to maintain land records has in fact turned out to be a doom for the farmers. Farmers were running from pillar to post to rectify the mistakes rolled in the Dharani portal; however, the government appears to be apathetic. The Congress also opposed the handover of Dharani portal to a foreign company," Reddy said. He demanded the government to cancel the Dharani portal to save nearly 20 lakh farmer families whose land was classified under blacklist.

Taking advantage of Dharani portal records, some MLAs and TRS people's representatives acquired the lands of farmers, Reddy alleged. He also demanded the government to implement the forest rights act and do justice to the podu cultivators. Reddy urged the government to provide all the benefits such as Rythu Bandhu to the tenant farmers.

Later, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the district collectors of Hanumakonda and Warangal. Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Warangal West dharna coordinator Cheemala Venkateshwarlu, senior leaders Dommati Sambaiah, Namindla Srinivas, Meesala Prakash, EV Srinivas Rao and Kathi Venkataswamy were among others present.