D&HO Appaiah visits flood-hit areas

Mulugu : As part of the control of insect-borne diseases that occur during the rainy season, Mulugu D&HO Dr A Appiah reached flooded-affected Kanchara Wagu with great difficulty. He made people aware of the precautions to be taken to prevent the diseases. As many as 11 families were tested for malaria. According to the treatment protocol, Health Assistant Chinna Venkatesh told them to swallow the first dose of malaria medicine on Wednesday and swallow the rest of the doses on Thursday.

After showing them the growth of larvae, without storing water, if they want to keep it for more than three days, it was suggested that lids should be put on the drums. After that, about 30 mosquito nets were given and told about the method and importance of using them. Also, DMNHO provided 11 families with essential commodities at its own expense. Coming through Chilakamukku Dari in the journey had to face a lot of difficulties in crossing the raging stream on that way Dr. Mahender Chinna Venkatesh Lakam Ramesh and assistants Adinarayana Dharmaiah Muddaiah participated along with DM&HO.